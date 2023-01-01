Ava Max slapped by fan during concert

Ava Max was struck "so hard" across the face by a concertgoer during her performance.

On Tuesday night the Sweet but Psycho hitmaker had been performing at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles when a fan suddenly physically assaulted her.

In a video which has been circulating on social media, a man can be seen striking the 29-year-old in the face during the show, prompting her to cover her face. A security guard was then shown removing the perpetrator from the stage.

On Wednesday, the Kings & Queens singer took to Twitter to address the incident: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

According to a fan who said they had been at the show on Tuesday, the incident happened at the end of the performer's last song. “The guy rushed on stage at the end right when the last song ended. The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs,” he wrote on Twitter.

The incident happen just days after singer Bebe Rexha had a cell phone thrown at her head during a performance, resulting in her getting stitches above one of her eyes.

Ava, who is currently on tour, is set to next perform on 22 June in San Francisco, California.