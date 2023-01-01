Britney Spears reunites with estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears has revealed she recently reunited with her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

The Toxic singer shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday night that she recently visited Jamie Lynn on the set of her Paramount+ film Zoey 102.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family!!!" the 41-year-old wrote alongside a video of her dancing on a boat near her husband Sam Asghari.

"This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year," she added, using Sam's real name. "I'm so so blessed..."

Britney's reunion with Jamie Lynn comes shortly after she reconciled with her mother Lynn Spears in May after feuding for three years.

"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years ... it's been such a long time," she wrote at the time. "With family there's always things that need to be worked out ... but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love you so much !!!"

The 41-year-old has had a difficult relationship with her family as a result of the conservatorship she was under between 2008 and November 2021.

She publicly blasted Jamie Lynn multiple times on social media in early 2022 when the Zoey 101 actress released her memoir Things I Should Have Said.