Missy Elliott feels 'fine' admitting she suffers from anxiety

Missy Elliott finally feels "fine" discussing her mental health issues.

The Work It rapper, 51, recently disclosed to Essence that she hid a lot of her problems as a child and teenager.

"I think that a lot of things were brushed up under the rug for me growing up, and probably also for a lot of people," she told the publication.

The four-time Grammy winner revealed she had a two-year low period over a decade ago and this was compounded by the fact she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Graves' disease.

More recently, she also admitted the isolating experience of the Covid-19 pandemic was particularly difficult.

"I had so much time to just think of childhood stuff, and all kinds of stuff," she shared. "But that's what makes me human."

Despite her past struggles, Missy has now come to terms with her mental health issues.

"Now I'm fine with being like, 'Hey, I got anxiety' or 'I went through depression,'" she revealed. "Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s**t. We all do. And it's okay to say, 'Hey, I'm not okay today.'"

The Get Ur Freak On rapper revealed that a well-known male contemporary helped her push through her dark times.

"I had a peer of mine say, 'Hey, look, I've been through the same thing,'" she recalled. "And he was just like, 'Next time I see you, I'm going to put a mirror in front of your face, so you can remember who you are and all that you've done.'"

She declined to name the artist, however, she stated that it was not her "brother" Timbaland.