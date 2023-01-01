Pharrell Williams supported by A-list friends as he unveils debut Louis Vuitton collection

Pharrell Williams was supported by the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna as he unveiled his debut collection for Louis Vuitton on Tuesday night.

In February, it was announced that the Happy singer had been appointed the creative director of menswear at the French luxury brand, and he unveiled his first collection during Paris Men's Fashion Week in France.

Pharrell was supported by Beyoncé, who wore a golden silk pyjama-inspired set with a matching robe and oversized sunglasses; Jay-Z, who wore a chocolate brown three-piece suit, and Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who sported coordinating denim ensembles.

The star-studded guest list also featured Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow and Jaden Smith, Jared Leto, John Boyega, Kelly Rowland, Tyler, the Creator, Naomi Campbell, and Lewis Hamilton.

Zendaya was seated next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the front row for the show, while Pharrell's latest campaign star Rihanna sat front and centre too.

Pharrell also recruited stars for the runway, with rappers Dave, Pusha T, and Big Sean modelling his new designs.

At the end of the show, Pharrell walked the length of the runway, which ran across the Pont Neuf in Paris, in a pixelated camouflage suit and bejewelled eyewear. He received a standing ovation and as he held his hands in prayer and bowed.

After the presentation, the 50-year-old teamed up with Jay-Z to perform their 2003 collaboration Frontin'.

The Spring/Summer 2024 collection marked the first public showing of Pharrell's work in his new Louis Vuitton role, a position previously held by late designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021.

Before the show, Pharrell told Vogue, "There are so many other stars in your constellation. Once you realize that the constellation isn't even your doing, you're lucky to exist and shine in that moment where the universe has put these things around you to make a sign. That is how I felt with this appointment. I woke up and got that call, so I'm honoured. I'm continuing to give reverence to the universe for sending this my way."