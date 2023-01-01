Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka comes out

Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka has come out and revealed he's been in a "loving" relationship with a man for the past eight years.

The 27-year-old frontman of the Grammy-winning rock band felt compelled to speak his truth after a number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws were passed in his home state of Tennessee.

In an inspiring statement, Josh wrote on Instagram: “Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

“The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

Passed in February, the anti-drag bill - officially titled the Tennessee Senate Bill 3 - has since been temporarily halted, but was to prohibit adult cabaret from performing on public property and other places where minors could be present, and it included “male or female impersonators” under the banner of “adult cabaret".

Violators were to face a fine of up to $1,000, and up to two years in prison.

However, US District Judge Thomas Parker issued a temporary injunction after hearing from both sides of the argument and decided the bill was too vague, with the word drag not even mentioned.

Another bill in the state prohibits gender-affirming care for minors.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams, 34, Sheryl Crow, 61, Jason Isbell, 44, and Brittany Howard, 34, performed a charity concert in protest of the bills.

In solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, Hayley wrote on social media: “Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills.

“We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”