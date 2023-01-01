Joe Perry would love to do another Aerosmith album

Joe Perry would "put everything" he's got into a new Aerosmith album - but he's not sure it's going to happen.

The 'Dream On' rocker would love to make a follow-up to 2012's 'Music From Another Dimension!' but he admits it takes "a lot" to make a record and he and his bandmates aren't getting any younger.

Asked by Classic Rock magazine if a follow-up to his 2018 solo record 'Sweetzerland Manifesto' is happening, he replied: "Not right at the moment. I just don't see the time for it. I would put everything I have into doing another Aerosmith album if that's even on the cards.”

When asked to expand on the possibility of a new Aerosmith record, the 72-year-old guitarist - who is also a member of Alice Cooper's supergroup The Hollywood Vampires - admitted touring is more important at this stage.

He said: "I don't know. At this point, I want to tour as much as we can. I want to get out and play to the fans. That's really the focus right now, to get out and play live. If we get time to work on some new music, that would be great, but knowing [singer] Steven [Tyler] and knowing our age and what it takes to do an album… I don't know. I'm always playing, I'm always writing stuff, but at this stage, I can't say. I just want to get through this next tour and play live and give something back to the fans."

However, Joe - who is joined by Steven Tyler, 75, Tom Hamilton, 71, Joey Kramer, 73, and 71-year-old Brad Whitford - insisted it's impossible to rule out an album.

He added: "We've never been the kind of band that you can sit back and go, 'Well, this is what the next three years are gonna be like, this is what our next five years are going to be like.' Especially now, at our age. The air is getting thin up here, man. So many people are passing on into the next step, so to speak."

The legendary rock band will begin their 'Peace Out' farewell tour in September.

Meanwhile, the 'Sweet Emotion' rockers have just announced their career-spanning 'Greatest Hits' collection, which is available to pre-order via the band's official store with a new merch line.