The Weeknd to reveal third album in current trilogy's title 'soon'

The Weeknd has teased that the title of the third album in his current trilogy will be unveiled "soon".

The 'Double Fantasy' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is putting the finishing touches to the follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours' and 2022's 'Dawn FM', and he will be sharing more information about it shortly.

He told Variety: "I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy. The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. [It’s unclear which speculative title he’s referring to.] So I’m just gonna say that."

The 'Idol' star is currently on his 'After Hours til Dawn Tour', and he's loved performing in the daylight because he can have a more "intimate" connection with his fans.

Gig-goers have been sharing videos of Abel, 33, rehearsing different songs for each night of the jaunt whilst they queue outside, as he has been dropping in surprise songs, including deep cuts, when he feels like it.

The 'Take My Breath' hitmaker said of the tour: "The performances are mostly in the daytime, so I get to see the audience. It’s easier to connect with their eyes and feels a bit more intimate, so instead of a performance, it feels like more of a conversation with them. Every night I’m changing up the set — I never do that, it’s usually very formulaic — so I’m spicing it up and going into deep, deep, deep cuts and older songs. I’ll rehearse it the day-of, and if the band is down, we’ll just throw a mini-set in there."