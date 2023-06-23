Rick Astley and Blossoms to reunite for Smiths tribute at Glastonbury

Rick Astley and Blossoms are to reunite at Glastonbury to perform their tribute to The Smiths.

The 80s pop legend - who has just announced his ninth studio album, 'Are We There Yet?' - and the indie rock band performed covers of the iconic Manchester group's hits at shows in 2021, and according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, they are set to do just that on the Woodsies stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday (24.06.23).

The Pretenders have also been confirmed as a last-minute addition to the Park Stage that day.

Lead vocalist Chrissie Hynde said of playing the world-famous festival: “It’s been there for most of our lifetimes.

"There has never been a festival like it.”

Pulp and Hozier are also reportedly playing secret sets on the Woodsies stage – formerly the John Peel Stage.

The Britpop legends are said to be taking to the stage at 6pm on Saturday (24.06.23), while the 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker's set is to take place from 7.30pm on Friday (23.06.23).

A source told the newspaper earlier this week: “Every year Glastonbury likes to keep fans on their toes and this year is no different.

“Both Pulp and Hozier have signed up to play the festival ages ago but bosses decided to keep their names under wraps.

"Neither have played the farm for a while so no doubt their sets will be extra-special.”

The Foo Fighters are also said to be performing as The Churnups after the mystery band name appeared on the stage times.

Glastonbury takes place from June 21 to June 25 in Somerset, South West England.

Arctic Monkeys are topping the bill on Friday (23.06.23), Guns N' Roses are headlining on Saturday (24.06.23), and Sir Elton John closes the festival on Sunday (25.06.23).

Cat Stevens/Yusef is playing the Sunday afternoon teatime slot reserved for music legends.