Kesha ‘almost died’ after egg freezing procedure

Kesha "almost died" following a routine fertility procedure.

During an in-depth interview with Self, the Take It Off singer opened up about a health scare she experienced earlier this year.

“I almost died in January,” Kesha, 36, told the magazine.

The singer explained that last year she had gone through a procedure to freeze her eggs. A few weeks later, after a performance in the Bahamas on New Year’s Eve, she suddenly became too weak to walk.

Kesha told the publication that she was taken to a hospital where it was discovered that she had developed a serious complication that had been caused by the fertility procedure.

The Praying singer was then transferred to a hospital in Miami where she stayed for nine days. “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months,” she said. “It was horrifying.”

Kesha had decided to freeze her eggs as she had a new album that was about to be released at the time and she wanted more time to consider what it would mean to have a child without feeling rushed or distracted, according to Self.

“I was just taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” the artist said of the procedure. “And I stand by everyone doing that and (honoring) your body.”

In 2022, Kesha was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease CVID (common variable immunodeficiency).