Jessie J ‘never gave up hope' after being told she couldn’t have children

Jessie J “never gave up hope” of being a mother after a miscarriage and being told she couldn’t have children.

On Tuesday, The Price Tag singer shared an emotional Instagram post about her journey to motherhood after welcoming her first baby, Sky.

The 35-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of the newest member of her family accompanied by her 2018 song Four Letter Word.

“I wrote this song years after I was told I couldn’t have children in 2014,” she wrote in the caption.

“In 2015 I was told I needed a hysterectomy to cure the pain I felt most days. I said no thank you and instead changed my diet and took a spiritual journey to healing.”

Jessie J then recalled hoping that she would become a mother after suffering a miscarriage in 2021.

“In 2021 I lost a baby, but I never gave up hope. Ever. Not once. Hope that whatever way I became a mother would always come to me in the right time or not. I wanted to have a baby…”

The performer shared that she finally discovered she was pregnant with Sky while in an airport last year.

“In September 2022 in an airport in Rio Brazil I found out I was pregnant. I fell pregnant in the sky.”

Referencing her recent baby-themed Instagram posts towards the end of the caption, the singer wrote, "I would say this is the end of the baby spam. But it won't be. I have never felt more in my body and purpose as I do right now." She added, "Who I am as an artist is who I am in my life. Being a mum is now a huge part of my identity and existence and I will celebrate it at every chance I get."

The artist welcomed her son in May with her partner, professional basketball player Channan Safir Coleman.