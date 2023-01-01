Kelly Clarkson started therapy amid marriage 'difficulties'

Kelly Clarkson started going to therapy when she experienced "difficulties" in her marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

During an interview with ET Canada, the Since U Been Gone singer was asked how much she saved on therapy by writing songs about her divorce on her new album Chemistry.

"Girl, I didn't save," she jokingly replied. "I've been regularly doing it. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and... not just about the relationships, just in general, I'd never really done regular therapy or anything like that."

While The Kelly Clarkson Show host finds writing songs therapeutic and has a "really great group of friends" to talk to about her feelings, she believes speaking to a professional is still "really helpful".

"It literally was a really good turning point for me," she continued. "They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations and also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn't know anything but just knows what's happening in the now."

Kelly and Brandon, who share two children, got married in 2013 and she filed for divorce in 2020.

The singer's new album Chemistry, which will be released on Friday, explores the ups and downs in their relationship. Teasing what fans can expect, Kelly explained, "I didn't want to come out with just like an angry (record). Anger is there. But you know, there's anger, there's sadness, there's happiness, there's hope, like there's all of it on there."

She added, "It's just about looking at a relationship as like not all bad. I think we tend to go, 'Okay, it didn't work out, so it's all s**t.' But it's not all just bad, you know? So, you know, I wanted to point out that, like, there are good things, too."