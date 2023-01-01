Avril Lavigne and Tyga spilt

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly broken up after four months of dating.



The two musicians, who went public with their relationship in early March, have mutually decided to call it quits, reports TMZ.



A source told the outlet that Avril, 38, and Tyga, real name Michael Ray Stevenson, recently went their separate ways but are still on good terms and have no hard feelings.



The alleged break-up comes soon after the Sk8er Boi singer completed her Love Sux world tour in May. Meanwhile, the Rack City rapper, 33, has been said to be busy working on new music.



The pair first sparked dating rumours when they were snapped together in February, around the same time it was revealed that the Canadian punk singer had ended her 10-month engagement to rapper Mod Sun.



In March, the performers were then photographed locking lips and holding hands at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week.



Neither Avril nor Tyga has commented on the alleged split.



Tyga shares a 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with his former fiancée Blac Chyna. He also dated Kylie Jenner between 2014 and 2017.



Avril was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley between 2006 and 2010 and to Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger between 2013 and 2015.