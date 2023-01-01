Man charged with assault after allegedly throwing phone at Bebe Rexha

A 27-year-old man has been charged with assault for allegedly throwing a phone at Bebe Rexha.

The I'm Good (Blue) singer was in the middle of performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday night when she was hit in the side of her face with a phone.

She dropped to her knees and was escorted off the stage, and it was later revealed that she had received stitches above her left eye in a nearby hospital.

On Monday, the New York Police Department named their suspect as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna of New Jersey.

He was taken into custody after the show and charged on Monday with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, reports BBC News.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Malvagna confessed to intentionally throwing the phone at the pop star.

He told a police officer at the scene, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Malvagna is scheduled to appear in court on 1 July.

Earlier on Monday, Bebe, 33, assured her fans she was doing "good" as she shared a selfie of her giving a thumbs-up. The snap showed bruising around her left eye and a cut on her eyebrow.

She is due to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.