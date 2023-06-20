Rick Astley has announced a new album and tour

Rick Astley has announced his first album in five years, ‘Are We There Yet?’.



The follow-up to 2018's 'Beautiful Life' is set for release on October 6, and Rick, 57, has given fans a taste of what's to come with the sun-kissed lead single, ‘Dippin My Feet’, which is out now on all streaming platforms.



Rick said of the album's cryptic title: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”



The collection is inspired by the 80s pop legend's love of soul legends Bill Withers, Al Green and Marvin Gaye.



He added of the lead single: “It’s not Americana, but the tag-line at the start of the chorus is: ‘Dipping my feet in the Mississippi River…’ It’s definitely not country, but I’ve never twanged a guitar as much as I have in the past couple of months. And there’s a bit more emotion with those guitar parts. I just think spending five months in America has retuned my ear a little bit.”



The 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker - who is playing Glastonbury this weekend - has also announced a UK tour for 2023 and 2024, including two nights at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall this November.



Fans who pre-order the album by 7pm tonight (20.06.23) will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale opens at 9.30am on Wednesday, June 21, and will remain live until the remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, June 23, via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.











‘Are We There Yet?’ tracklist:



‘Dippin My Feet’



‘Letting Go’



‘Golden Hour’



‘Never Gonna Stop’



‘Close (Your Shoes)’



‘High Enough’



‘Forever and More’



‘Driving Me Crazy’



‘Maria Love’



‘Take Me Back To Your Place’



‘Waterfall’



‘Blue Sky’







Rick's headline tour dates:







2023



Wednesday 01 November, London Royal Albert Hall



Thursday 02 November, London Royal Albert Hall







2024



Thursday 22 February, Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Friday 23 February, Newcastle Utilita Arena



Saturday 24 February, Leeds First Direct Arena



Monday 26 February, Cardiff International Arena



Tuesday 27 February, Glasgow OVO Hydro



Thursday 29 February, Bournemouth International Centre



Friday 01 March, Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Saturday 02 March, Manchester AO Arena