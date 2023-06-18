Shawn Mendes surprises Ed Sheeran crowd with first performance in more than a year

Shawn Mendes was left "speechless" before he performed onstage for the first time in more than a year at Ed Sheeran’s Toronto concert at the weekend.

The Canadian musician surprised fans when he duetted with the Grammy winner on his 2011 classic 'Lego House' followed by Shawn's 2017 mega-hit 'There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back' at the Rogers Centre on Saturday night (18.06.23).

Ed, 32, shared a clip of the pair backstage before the show on his Instagram as they prepared for Shawn's first gig in "a year and a half."

Shawn confessed: “I feel a bit speechless about it, to be honest right now.

“Dude, I feel insane. I feel crazy.”

It's not the first time the pals have duetted.

They previously teamed up to perform 'Mercy' during Shawn's 'Illuminate Tour' in 2017.

The 24-year-old pop star cancelled his 'Wonder: The World Tour' last July in order to focus on his mental health.

And he recently admitted he's since transformed his life by putting some strict boundaries in place.

He explained to the Wall Street Journal: "Understanding how setting boundaries does not make you an unkind person has really changed my life. And also understanding that it’s not easy to do. It’s a difficult thing to do. It feels uncomfortable.

"It makes other people feel a little uncomfortable for a moment, but ultimately it’s a very powerful and helpful thing to do for every relationship. So yeah, boundary-setting is not mean, it’s actually very important. It’s very kind, actually."

Shawn has also revealed that he's started to use ice baths "six times a week" and cannot get enough of the method for calming the body's nervous system.

He said: "I mean, listen, I’m kind of crazy when it comes to the ice baths.

"I have one, so I do it a lot. I do it probably five, six times a week. I know it’s a lot, but people who know me know that when I get on something that I like for the first little bit, I can be a little bit obsessive."

Announcing the cancellation of his tour for the sake of his mental well-being, Shawn said at the time: "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."