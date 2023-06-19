Arctic Monkeys AXE concert due to illness, days before Glastonbury headline set

Arctic Monkeys have axed their Dublin concert tonight (20.06.23) as Alex Turner has "acute laryngitis", just days before their headline slot at Glastonbury.

The indie rock group have been forced to pull out of their show at the Irish city's Marley Park as the 37-year-old frontman needs to get in plenty of vocal rest to recover.

A social media statement posted on Sunday (19.06.23) read: “We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

At the time of writing, the band are still scheduled to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Friday (23.06.23).

Meanwhile, Pulp and Hozier are reportedly playing secret sets at the Woodsies stage – formerly the John Peel Stage.

The Britpop legends are said to be taking to the stage at 6pm on Saturday (24.06.23), while the 'Take Me To Church' hitmaker's set is to take place from 7.30pm on Friday (23.06.23).

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Every year Glastonbury likes to keep fans on their toes and this year is no different.

“Both Pulp and Hozier have signed up to play the festival ages ago but bosses decided to keep their names under wraps.

"Neither have played the farm for a while so no doubt their sets will be extra-special.”

The Foo Fighters are also said to be performing as The Churnups after the mystery band name appeared on the stage times.

Glastonbury takes place from June 21 to June 25 in Somerset, South West England.

Guns N' Roses are headlining on Saturday (24.06.23), and Sir Elton John closes the festival on Sunday (25.06.23).

Cat Stevens/Yusef is playing the Sunday afternoon teatime slot reserved for music legends.