'It would be amazing': Kylie Minogue wants Madonna collaboration

Kylie Minogue would jump at the chance to collaborate with Madonna.

The Princess of Pop, 55, and The Queen of Pop, 64, are yet to duet together, but the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker says she is open to the idea and joked that they would have to give plenty of "warning" about the two icons being in the same building together.

Speaking to New York's 1035KTU radio station, Kylie said of collaborating with Madonna: “I would. Of course, I would! She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send our warnings!”

Kylie is currently revelling in the success of her latest single, 'Padam Padam', which could be set to enter the Oxford English Dictionary and was recently used during a Pride Month speech by an MP at Parliament.

Since the release of the dance anthem, Oxford University Press - the publisher of the English dictionary - is said to have been inundated with requests to add Padam, which is the word to describe the beating of the heart, to the resource.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Loads of fans have been contacting the Oxford English Dictionary about actually getting the word ‘Padam’ added.

“Kylie joked about it in an interview recently but now people have taken it upon themselves to make it happen.

“It has entered her fans’ vocabulary and they want to make it official.”

The 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker recently gushed that she is "bursting with joy" over the success of 'Padam Padam.'

The Australian singer - who became the first female artist to score a UK Number 1 album in five consecutive decades with the release of her last record 'Disco' in 2020 - returned to the charts with the lead single from her forthcoming album 'Tension' and thanked fans for the reaction as she celebrated her 55th birthday on May 28.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so so much for all the birthday messages and the 'Padam' reaction and the love, it has been an incredible week topped off by being my birthday today and I can't thank you enough. My heart is bursting with joy so thank you so so much!"

Meanwhile, Kylie has hinted at embarking on a tour.

She told 'Heart Breakfast': “I would love to…. we're looking into dates currently so hopefully I can make that happen."