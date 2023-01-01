Adele developed 'crude' fungal infection from wearing Spanx

Adele revealed at a recent Las Vegas concert that her shapewear had caused a fungal infection.

While speaking to an audience at a recent Weekends With Adele show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Hello singer shared that she had developed "jock itch" from sweating in Spanx shapewear.

"It is a bit crude but I never knew it existed," Adele told fans, reports The Sun. "Me and my team were talking about it earlier. Obviously, when I do my shows I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me."

She explained that she wore Spanx during her performances for practical reasons, but the hot stage lights made her sweat into the material - causing a fungal infection.

"I sweat a lot and it doesn't go anywhere. So basically I just sit in my own sweat," she said. "My doctor gave me jock itch (cream)... So it looks like I am an athlete so I have to squirt it on myself. I don't know why the f**k I just told you that."

According to the Mayo Clinic, jock itch - also called tinea cruris - is a fungal infection on the skin that occurs in warm moist areas like the groin, buttocks, and inner thighs. Athletes are most susceptible to the condition.

Adele's shows on Friday and Saturday marked her return to her Weekends with Adele residency after a three-month break.