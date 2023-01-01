Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira welcome first child together

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have welcomed their first child together.

The Cambio de Piel singer and his wife announced in a joint Instagram post on Sunday that they had welcomed their first child together.

"God's timing is always perfect," they captioned a photo of Marc holding the baby in one arm and holding Nadia's hand with the other. "Happy Father's Day."

The child is Nadia's first and Marc's seventh. He also shares 28-year-old Ariana and 27-year-old Chase with Debbie Rosado, 22-year-old Cristian Marcus and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian with his first ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with his second ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Nadia and Marc first announced that they were expecting their first child together on 14 February this year.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever," they captioned a joint Instagram post featuring Marc's hand on Nadia's baby bump. They added, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in March 2022 and married at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida on 28 January this year. Their wedding celebration was attended by the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.