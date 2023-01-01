Sir Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury

Sir Elton John has created an entirely new show for his Glastonbury performance.

The 76-year-old star is preparing to perform at the world-famous festival at Worthy Farm, and Elton has warned fans to expect the unexpected.

He told BBC Radio 1: "I'm starting with a song I haven't played for about ten years, so we'll see how it goes.

"I've got the setlist down, I've got rehearsal dates booked for the guest artists, so we just have to hope the weather will still be nice."

Glastonbury marks the end of Elton's touring commitments in the UK, and the chart-topping icon believes it's the "perfect ending" for him.

Elton shared: "It's a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there's quite a lot of deep cuts, it's not all hits, and you've got to keep people interested."

The singer's upcoming appearance will mark his first-ever visit to Glastonbury, and Elton can't wait to perform at the festival.

He said: "I've watched Glastonbury on the TV, and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it's the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.

"So if I was at Glastonbury, I would probably be in one of the smaller tents, looking at one of the newer acts playing, because that's what I want to see."

Elton is actually looking forward to watching some other artists perform at Glastonbury.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker explained: "There's so many girls out there rocking it: You've got the Linda Lindas and you've got Wet Leg and you've got the Nova twins, who are just unbelievable.

"I'm so looking forward to seeing them live because they are, for me, phenomenal."