Busted are working on a new song

Busted are working on brand new music.

The 'What I Go To School For' trio have been re-recording their classic songs for an upcoming 15-track album celebrating their 20th anniversary, and it seems they're also looking to the future.

On Monday (20.06.23) night, James Bourne tweeted: "We're recording a new song."

The group haven't offered any further details about the new material, leaving fans to wait and see.

So far, they have released re-recording 'Loser Kid 2.0' featuring Simple Plan, while they have teamed up with Neck Deep on a full band version of acoustic track 'Meet You There'.

They also dropped a surprise collaboration with Hanson - who will be supporting them on their anniversary tour UK tour later this year - as the two bands came together on 'MMMBop 2.0'.

The 'Year 3000' group's 15-date run kicks off in Plymouth on September 2 and wraps in Manchester on September 24, and the pop punk trio - which also features Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson - are making sure they're in tip top shape.

Matt recently revealed that bandmate James had bought special trainers to help him nail their signature guitar jumps and protect "his knees".

James added to Heat magazine: "I was speaking to Dougie [Poynter, from McFly and James' McBusted bandmate] and he was saying he's been struggling to jump because he wore bad trainers. It's actually a big deal, choosing the right footwear for stage..."

Matt takes daily ice baths and Charlie - who was recently crowned the winner of TV's 'The Masked Singer UK' as Rhino - keeps in shape but found sitting in freezing water too much.

Charlie said: "I guess keeping fit is good. I've also tried using an ice bath, as apparently they're good for you. It was horrible."

Matt chipped in: "I do one every day.

"You come up with your best ideas in that ice bath.

"I come up with some good s***. It gives you an instant dopamine hit."