Bebe Rexha doing 'good' after being struck in the face mid-concert

Bebe Rexha has assured fans she's doing "good" after being struck in the face with a phone during a performance.

On Sunday the 33-year-old singer was forced to end her performance early at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York after a member of the audience threw a phone that hit her on the side of her face.

Bebe took to Instagram on Monday to share an update and photos of her face which shows her bruised eye and stitches just below her eyebrow.

“I’m good,” the Say My Name singer wrote in the caption.

According to a statement released by New York Police Department officials, a concertgoer has been taken into custody following the incident.

"A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing. The aided female was removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. Arrest report still pending at this time."

The comments section of the post quickly filled with support for the singer. Full House actor John Stamos wrote: “That is (100 percent) f**ked up! I hope you’re okay BeBe xo.”

The show was a part of the singer's Best F’n Night Of My Life Tour. She is scheduled to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.