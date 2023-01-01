Legendary saxophonist Leo Green playing residency at QT at Middle Eight in London

Legendary saxophonist Leo Green is performing a residency at QT at Middle Eight in London.

The 50-year-old musician - who has also worked as a broadcaster on Radio 2 and Jazz FM - is performing at the venue, which is located inside luxury hotel Middle Eight in Covent Garden, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Leo Green Experience show sees Leo and his band and singers take audiences through the hits of the last 30 years, putting Leo’s unmistakable and high energy on an array of popular songs from artists like Lizzo, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, George Michael, Prince and more.

Green has been one of the most in-demand saxophone players for decades and has worked with the likes of Rita Ora, Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Van Morrison.

Featuring table service, delivering an array of small plates and cocktails, the show features all of the surroundings of a glamorous old school nightspot but with a modern attitude, as dancing is encouraged.

Leo is currently working on around 50 projects, including programming the music at QT at Middle Eight, where his show takes place each week.

Recently, 'Line of Duty' star Adrian Dunbar attended one of Green's shows and at one point he stepped on stage and surprised the audience by performing an Elvis Presley classic.

The 64-year-old actor performed a rendition of 'That’s All Right' accompanied by the band.

Go to MiddleEight.com/QT for tickets and more information.

The Leo Green Experience at QT at Middle Eight:

Every Thursday:

6:00pm – 8:15pm

8:45pm – 10:15pm

Every Friday and Saturday:

7pm – 9:15pm

9:45pm – 1:00am