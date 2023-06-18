Bebe Rexha hospitalised after getting struck in face by phone during concert

Bebe Rexha was taken to hospital on Sunday night after she was hit in the face with a phone during her concert in New York City.

The I'm Good (Blue) singer was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 when an audience member hurled a phone that struck the side of her face. The stunned singer grasped her face and then fell to her knees, and the event was cut short as she was escorted off-stage.

New York Police Department officials issued a statement on Monday revealing that Bebe, 33, was hospitalised after the incident and a man had been taken into custody.

"On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct," the statement begins.

"A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone at a 33-year-old female performer on stage, striking her about the face. The individual was taken into custody on scene and removed to the 1st Precinct for arrest processing. The aided female was removed by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. Arrest report still pending at this time."

Unverified reports on social media claimed that the Meant to Be singer received three stitches in hospital.

Bebe, who has yet to comment on the incident, was performing as part of her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour. She is next scheduled to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.