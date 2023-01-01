Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky in Father's Day post

Rihanna gushed over her partner A$AP Rocky on social media to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday.

The rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of photos and videos of himself, a pregnant Rihanna, and their son RZA to celebrate Father's Day.

Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, captioned the post, "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY."

The Umbrella singer gushed over her boyfriend and son in the comments by writing, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."

In the post, Rocky, 34, shared a video of himself and the pregnant Rude Boy singer, who showed off her bump in a small top and shorts.

The rapper affectionately referred to her as "bae" and teasingly joked, "I see you girl, poke it out! We matching too," as he patted his stomach.

Rihanna laughed and said, "Shut up, you b**ch."

Rihanna and Rocky have been together publicly since 2020 and welcomed their first child RZA in May 2022.

The 35-year-old singer announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.