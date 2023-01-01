NEWS Robbie Williams delivers greatest hits at IOW Newsdesk Share with :





In a UK festival exclusive, global pop icon Robbie Williams swaggered onto the Main Stage to bring the 2023 festival to an epic close. Performing a selection of his greatest hits from across his eclectic ‘33 year odyssey’, he wowed the sold out crowd with his energetic set.



Robbie said about the show: “It was the gig of a lifetime - a magic moment - thank you!”



Niall Horan also graced the Main Stage, celebrating his number 1 album ‘The Show’ and even played One Direction classic ‘Story of My Life’, whilst iconic rockers Blondie showcased their much-loved hits, including ‘Call Me’ and ‘Heart of Glass’. James Bay surprised fans with a brand new track and in his first UK festival appearance in 8 years, MIKA dazzled with an electrifying set.



Playing on the Big Top stage were Manic Street Preachers, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Enemy, Gang of Youths, Lovejoy, Toyah & Robert and more.



Throughout the festival weekend, the Barclaycard AMP Stage hosted a number of intimate secret sets from the likes of Sugababes, Sam Ryder, LF System, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Brooke Combe.

