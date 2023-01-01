NEWS Steven Adler: 'Las Vegas is without a doubt one of the greatest places on earth' Newsdesk Share with :





As a member of Guns N’ Roses and also as a successful solo artist since leaving the band, Steven Adler has played some of the biggest concert venues in the world. At the same time, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame drummer also appreciates the appeal of connecting to fans one-on-one in intimate venues.



“For me, the biggest thrills come in rocking out live and feeding off the energy of the fans,” says Adler, who Rolling Stone named one of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time. “Whether it’s the largest concert hall in the world, or someplace small and low key – the important thing is delivering the audience a show they will love.”



Somewhere in between small venues and massive stadium shows are music festivals – gatherings of multiple artists including a cross section of A-list headliners and up-and-coming acts. These are often a staple of the summer months.



According to Music Times, the reason that music festivals are so popular is that they present a welcoming environment where people are “in high spirit at all times”. It’s an atmosphere that writer Ernest Hamilton describes as “unreal”, where music lovers can lose themselves in the euphoria of the event.



Further, Hamilton makes the argument that one of the biggest appeals for music festivals is the value for the money.



“When fans can attend a festival and see multiple big name recording artists in one place for one affordable price, how can you go wrong?” says Steve Sprite, tour manager for Steven Adler.



Upcoming festivals for Steven Adler have the star and his band playing Rock the Block in New York on June 22; Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 23; Mid Summer Music Fest in Menahga, TN on July 21; Sterling Fest at the Dodge Park Amphitheater in Michigan on July 28, Dragway 42 Music Festival in Ohio on July 29, and Rocklahoma in Oklahoma on September 2.



Joining Adler on the bill at the various upcoming festival shows are such artists as Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Mammoth WVH, Sheryl Crow, Dave Mathews Band, The Pretty Reckless, Styx, Buckcherry, The Wailers, Tesla, Warrant, Asking Alexandria, Pantera, and Daughtry.



In addition to rocking to massive crowds at the top music festivals of the summer, Steven Adler will be playing a big ticketed-seating show at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas on August 4.



“Las Vegas is without a doubt one of the greatest places on earth for enjoying awesome weather, a fantastic atmosphere of fun and excitement, and the best music events imaginable,” says Sprite, who knows a thing or two about what makes a great concert. “The Golden Nugget show on August 4 is a concert you are going to want to travel to see.”



“Golden Nugget has great rooms and suites – so come rock with us!” adds Adler about the upcoming Las Vegas destination show. “I’m all about meeting the fans! Make plans to join me and the band in Vegas and we’ll give you a show that’s more than worth the trip.”



Adler has a reputation for continuing to amaze rock and metal enthusiasts with his recreation of the raw energy and emotions of GNR’s early days on the Sunset Strip. Credit for that also extends to Adler’s bandmates Ari Kamin, Michael Thomas, and Alistair James.



Music publications like Screamer Magazine rave about Kamin’s incredible vocal range, the likes of which have rarely been seen in rock outside of Axl Rose. Rock royalty such as Paul Stanley, Nuno Bettencourt, Mark Slaughter and Sebastian Bach have all wildly praised Kamin’s delivery and sly stage presence.



Lead guitarist Thomas first achieved fame with Faster Pussycat, and then made a name for himself with bands like Engines of Aggression and Beautiful Creatures and on projects with artists like rap superstar Snoop Dogg. James is a highly skilled rhythm guitarist, engineer, and producer who has recently worked on projects with Hollywood Vampires and Quiet Riot.



“We can’t wait to see you at the festivals and concerts we have scheduled for the summer,” says Adler. “The band and I love seeing new and familiar faces. Come to the shows and connect with us. We’ll give you a show you won’t forget!”



And that’s a promise that fans and musicians alike know to be true. Spotlight Report calls Adler “one of the finest drummers in rock” while Review Fix reveres him as a “drumming legend.”



“To Steven’s credit, and unbeknownst to most, the feel and energy of Appetite was largely due to him,” said GNR guitarist Slash in his autobiography, summing up Adler’s place as one of the most influential artists of all time.

