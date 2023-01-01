NEWS Tom Grennan set to score second Number 1 album with 'What Ifs & Maybes' Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Grennan leads the race for this week’s Official Number 1 album with What Ifs & Maybes.



The Bedford-born singer-songwriter looks set to score his second chart-topping LP with his third studio album, following the success of 2018 debut Lighting Matches (5) and 2021 follow-up Evering Road (1).



American rock titans Queens of the Stone Age could claim a sixth Top 10 album with In Times New Roman… (2), while hits compilation SMASH: The Singles 1985-2020 could earn London synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys their 18th (3).



Far From Saints’ eponymous LP could see the trio score a Number 4 debut. Far From Saints is the first collaborative release from Kelly Jones of Stereophonics, alongside Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of The Wind and The Wave.



K-pop group ATEEZ are on course to claim their first Top 10 album with THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW this week. The band, comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho, look set to debut at Number 6 with the collection.



Ahead of their Glastonbury performance this weekend, Texas’s hits compilation The Very Best Of – 1989-2023 tracks to become the group’s ninth Top 10 record (7), while Richmond-born singer, songwriter and composer Ben Howard hopes to enjoy a fifth Top 10 album with Is It? this Friday (8).



Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, a multi-format reissue of Girls Aloud’s Sound of the Underground could see it return to the Top 10 for the first time in as many years, at Number 9 midweek. The first full-length release from Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding originally peaked at Number 2 upon its release in 2003.



Also celebrating its 20th anniversary is Dannii Minogue’s Neon Nights, which tracks for a return to the Top 20 for the first time since 2003 this week, currently eyeing a Number 11 re-entry. The album peaked at Number 8 upon its original release.



Little Simz’s third studio album NO THANK YOU is set to enter the Top 40 for the first time following its release on physical formats (12), while Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ King of a Land eyes a Top 40 debut ahead of his Glastonbury Legends Slot this weekend (20).



Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake tracks to claim his second Top 40 album with Work of Art (21) and, finally, Australian blues outfit The Teskey Brothers hope to earn their first with The Winding Way (37).

