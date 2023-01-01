Bebe Rexha struck in the face by phone during concert

Bebe Rexha was escorted off the stage on Sunday night after she was hit in the face with a phone during a concert in New York.

Video footage posted on social media showed the I'm Good (Blue) singer holding her face and collapsing to her knees on the stage after being hit by a phone hurled in her direction by a member of the audience. Her team rushed from the wings to help her and she was then escorted off the stage as she continued to clutch her face.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another posted, "This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f**king phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage. We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that??? We hope you're ok."

Bebe, 33, was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City as part of her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour.

According to reports, she was in the middle of performing her last song when the incident occurred, and she cancelled a meet-and-greet afterwards.

It is unclear if Bebe suffered any injuries, however, unverified reports on social media claim that she received three stitches.

Bebe, who is yet to comment on the incident, is next scheduled to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.