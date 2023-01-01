Quincy Jones hospitalised over 'bad reaction to some food'

Quincy Jones was rushed to hospital over the weekend over a bad reaction to something he ate.

Paramedics were called to the We Are the World producer's home on Saturday afternoon before Quincy, 90, was taken to the emergency room.

A representative for the record producer and composer told TMZ in a Sunday statement that Quincy suffered a bad reaction to some food he ate, so out of an abundance of caution, he called 911 for help.

The spokesperson clarified that Quincy never lost consciousness during the ordeal, and was in "great spirits" by the time doctors gave him the all-clear and released him from the hospital.

Previously, Quincy suffered a brain aneurysm in 1974 that required two operations that left the producer with six steel pins in his head.

"I actually had two brain aneurysms," he recalled in his 2018 documentary Quincy. "So I guess I would classify as having some experience with trauma to the brain. Also, my mother suffered from mental illness."

He was also hospitalised in 2015 for chest pain and shortness of breath.