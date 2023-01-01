Rod Stewart plans to 'leave rock 'n' roll' behind

Rod Stewart has announced his plan to shake up his career by switching genres.

In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast, the Maggie May crooner revealed he was planning to "leave all the rock 'n' roll stuff behind" after his extensive 2023 tour this year.

"I'm not retiring but I want to move on," the 78-year-old singer told the BBC. "I've just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock 'n' roll stuff behind - for a while, maybe."

When pressed by host Charlie Stayt if this meant the end of him performing songs like Hot Legs, the singer replied that "everything has to come to an end sooner or later".

Rod added he was "really looking forward to doing something else" and that his forthcoming work with Jools's band "borders on rock 'n' roll anyway, it's just not Maggie May and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

The Sailing singer has been set to embark on the UK leg of his global tour, kicking off in Plymouth on 24 June and wrapping up in Edinburgh on 7 July.