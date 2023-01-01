Madonna praises her 92-year-old dad for Father's Day

Madonna has payed tribute to her 92-year-old father Silvio on Father's Day.

The Vogue singer took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing a new selfie alongside a black-and-white snap of her father in his younger days.

"Happy Father's Day to All the Dad's out there!!! She's, He's, Them's and They's !!" the 64-year-old wrote. "But Most of All to my Father -Silvio-who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fall off!! S.A. M. E."

The Like A Virgin star continued: "Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any wAy. You taught me how to be a Survivor! Forever Grateful. But also really tired...... xxxxxxxx."

The post followed a recent Instagram video where the pop star shared the details of her 84-date world tour, set to kick off on 15 July in Vancouver and conclude on 30 January next year in Mexico City.

Madonna made the Forbes America's Richest Self-Made Women list earlier this month, securing 45th place with a net worth of $580 million (£463 million).