Sir Rod Stewart swaps rock 'n' roll for swing

Sir Rod Stewart is swapping rock 'n' roll for swing.

The veteran performer, 78, has declared he's keen to take on new challenges in the recording studio because he's determined to leave "all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind" - and has revealed he's laid down a new swing album with piano man Jools Holland.

Speaking on 'BBC Breakfast', the 'Maggie May' star explained: "I am actually stopping ... I’m not retiring. But I want to move on. I had a lot of success with the Great American Songbook, all American standards and I’ve just done a swing album with Jools Holland, which is going to come out next year, so I want to go in that direction. I just want to leave all the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind - for a while, maybe."

He added: "Everything has to come to an end sooner or later ... I'm really looking forward to doing something else. Especially singing with Jools' band. It borders on rock 'n' roll anyway, it's just not 'Maggie May' and 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy'.

As well as walking away from rock 'n' roll, Rod is also said to be moving back to his native UK after putting his home in Los Angeles on the market. He's said to be keen to spend more time in Britain especially as his wife Penny is working as a volunteer police officer in London.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Penny loves the life she has made away from America and away from Los Angeles. She enjoys nothing more than working for the police force."