NEWS Leigh-Anne set for solo Top 5 debut with 'Don’t Say Love' Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding could work a Miracle with a ninth non-consecutive week at Number 1. The enduring smash lifts two to return to the summit midweek.



Little Mix star Leigh-Anne looks set to secure a Top 5 debut with her first solo release Don’t Say Love. The UK garage-tinged track is on course to be this week’s highest new entry at Number 3.



The Padamic continues as Kylie Minogue tracks for a brand-new peak with Padam Padam. Should it hold on at Number 7, it’ll become Kylie’s highest-charting hit since All The Lovers reached Number 3 in 2010.



Other songs eyeing new peaks this week are Hannah Laing and RoRo’s summer-ready single Good Love (11), Jorja Smith’s Little Things (15) and Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson’s 0800 HEAVEN (17).



DJ and producer Peggy Gou could claim her first-ever Top 40 single with (It Goes Like) Nanana this week (18).



Following the UK leg of his Love On Tour concerts, Harry Styles’ Late Night Talking looks set to return to the Top 20 this Friday (19), while his latest Harry’s House release Satellite could reach a brand-new peak (20).

