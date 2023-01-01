NEWS George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers provide electrifying IOW double bill Newsdesk Share with :





The worlds of pop and dance collided on Saturday night (17th June) as George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers headlined the third night of Barclaycard presents the Isle of Wight Festival 2023. As the sun set over Seaclose Park, George Ezra delivered a delightful set, filled with his feel-good pop hits spanning his three number 1 albums. Closing the night with a bang, The Chemical Brothers put on a captivating display of lasers and robots to showcase their world renowned dance music.



Earlier in the day, chart toppers Anne-Marie and Sam Ryder both amazed the crowds with their lively energy and infectious pop tunes, perfect for a Saturday afternoon in the sunshine. 90s pop icon Gabrielle also stunned with her classic hits ‘Rise’ and ‘Dreams’. Over at the Big Top, hotly tipped band The Last Dinner Party showcased their talents, meanwhile BRIT Rising Star winners FLO played a soulful set.



The final night will provide a stellar UK festival exclusive headline set from Robbie Williams. Blondie, James Bay, Niall Horan, Ella Henderson and Manic Street Preachers will also be performing.

