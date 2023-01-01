Trent Reznor doesn't want to tour again

Trent Reznor isn't interested in touring again.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman is "grateful" for his career and "appreciative" of his fans but admitted the idea of going on the road doesn't appeal to him any more because he wants to be around for his and wife Mariqueen Maandig's five children.

Speaking to Rick Rubin on the 'Tetragrammaton' podcast, he said: “I don’t want to be away from my kids.

“I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?

“I kind of want to feel okay and I want to make sure my family’s okay, and that’s great. That’s okay."

The 'Head Like a Hole' hitmaker admitted being a father of five has “radically shaped every bit of who I am and why I do anything,” and explained music has now fallen on his list of priorities.

He said: “The importance of music — or lack of importance of music — in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating.

“Music used to be the thing that was what I was doing when I had time. I was listening to music. I wasn’t doing it in the background while I was doing five other things.”

But elsewhere in the interview, Trent admitted he had "teared up" listening to a Dua Lipa track because it brought home to him the "art of writing a well-crafted song".

He said: “To me, the hardest thing is the songwriting. Having something to say, something to say with truth, that has reason to exist rather than just a thing.

“I heard my daughter, who’s six, singing Dua Lipa the other day. She is so into it and it is so cool. Like this is her music, you know, this is her thing…

“It really reminded me of the art of writing a well-crafted song — I teared up listening to a Dua Lipa track. Because it was just a really well-done piece of music, you know? It was clever. It felt good.

“It’s a difficult thing to do. I don’t know how to do that. When I’m trying to think of what to say, I’m saying it from the unvarnished me. And that requires me thinking about who I am and where my position is now and all of that together becomes something that feels the stakes are higher.”