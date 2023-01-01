NEWS Pulp dazzle as they headline main stage at Isle of Wight Festival Newsdesk Share with :





Indie legends Pulp put on a spectacular show as the first headliner of the Barclaycard presents the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 last night (Friday 16th June). Performing their greatest hits at their ‘526th Pulp show’, the band delivered an electrifying set.



Friday saw the opening of the Main Stage and the first full day of music, with an eclectic mix of pop and rock royalty. Kickstarting the proceedings were one of the UK’s most exciting new bands The Clause, with their perfect mix of huge hooks and indie sensibilities. Into the early evening, 00s favourites Sugababes performed much loved tracks ‘Push The Button’ and ‘About You Now’ to a joyous crowd. Indie revellers Courteeners played the sundown set, which provided the perfect atmosphere for their raucous hits.



Over on the Big Top stage, Peter Hook played a selection of Joy Division and New Order classics including ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’, and The Human League delivered a feel-good aura as the headliner with their synth-pop songs.



Those dressed in costume for this year's theme of ‘Gods & Goddesses - Myth & Music’ will flock to Strawberry Fields at 2pm today (Saturday 17th June) for the crowning of the festival’s best dressed. Drawing inspiration from fictional, mythical or real life, the winner will receive an exclusive backstage and champagne picnic.



Over the rest of the weekend, fans will enjoy a whole host of incredible acts across 13 stages and headline performances from George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams, as well as Blondie, Anne-Marie, Gabrielle, Niall Horan, James Bay and more.

