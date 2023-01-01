SZA felt like she 'disrespected' her parents by dropping out of college

SZA felt like she "disrespected" her parents by dropping out of college after two semesters.

While speaking to Elle, the Kill Bill chart-topper spoke about her brief stint at Delaware State University, where she studied marine biology. She earned straight A's for two semesters before losing interest and dropping out.

The 33-year-old told the publication, "I'm like, 'I told you I was smart and I proved my point. I have to leave now.'"

SZA, real name Solána Imani Rowe, explained that she just stopped going to class and "completely flunked out of school and stopped working at jobs that make any sense to people".

In hindsight, the Grammy Award winner regrets the stress she put her parents through during that time.

"I really disrespected my parents for a long time... Me telling my mom I would rather go run in the streets and bartend at the strip club so I can pay for studio time (than go to school). It's crazy," she shared.

In 2013, the performer signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, becoming the first female artist to join the label, and she released her debut album Ctrl in 2017.

SZA is currently in the middle of the European leg of her SOS Tour. The trek began in February and is set to wrap up on 29 October in Phoenix, Arizona.