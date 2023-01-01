Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker expecting first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The reality TV star broke the news to the Blink-182 drummer by holding up a handmade sign which read, "Travis I'm pregnant," while in the audience of the band's concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

The gesture was a nod to the band's All the Small Things music video, in which the same sign appears.

Footage of Kourtney holding up the sign was then displayed on the BMO Stadium's screens and the crowd began cheering.

His bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reacted by saying, "We have an announcement here" and "Someone's having a baby", as Travis stepped away from his drum kit, hopped down from the stage and shared a passionate kiss with Kourtney.

Mark also jumped down into the crowd and gave the 44-year-old a hug.

Kourtney and Travis, 47, later shared footage of the sweet reveal on Instagram.

The pair, who got married in May 2022, have been open about their desire to have children together. They initially tried in vitro fertilisation (IVF) but they stopped after the fertility treatments took a toll on Kourtney physically and mentally.

During an episode of The Kardashians that aired last month, the Poosh founder explained that they were trying to get pregnant naturally.

"I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe it will happen," she said. "We are just embracing that whatever's meant to be will be."

Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight - with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Travis has two children - Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17 — with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.