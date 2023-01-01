Lady Gaga confirms Chromatica Ball film

Lady Gaga has confirmed that a 'Chromatica Ball' film is on the way.

The 37-year-old star revealed that a concert film for 'The Chromatica Ball Tour' is currently being edited and she can't wait for fans to see it.

In a long and detailed note to fans on Instagram, she wrote: "I wanted to share a more personal moment with you today, I know I haven’t been doing a lot of that lately and some of you are really longing for me to share more of my artistic process. I’ve been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way—I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for 'Joker', I filmed 'Joker' for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on The Chromatica Ball film edit. I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling. I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that’s just for me. I’m sure that may feel different because I haven’t always been so private (I bet that will make some of you laugh)—but I LOVE my fans, my little monsters, so much and that will never change. I can’t even begin to describe how much our global community inspires me every day to bring as much joy as I can to your lives. Here’s a photo of my working on The Chromatica Ball film edit (that’s a frame from the film behind me)—I can’t WAIT for you to experience it. Thank you for being willing to grow with me so that I can change and transform with the community I love so much. I hope you love all the things I’ve been creating for you and I hope this is a small reminder to you of my deep passion and commitment to art."

Gaga shared a black and white picture of herself, sitting in front of a TV with a still from the upcoming concert film, to accompany the note to fans.