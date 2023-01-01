Kendall Calling confirms day splits, adds more names

Professor Green leads a raft of new names added to the Kendall Calling bill.

The 'Read All About It' hitmaker will be playing the main stage when the festival sets up camp in Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District from 27-30 July, with the likes of Sonique, Daytime TV, ARXX, Deco, Chinchilla, CVC and Bandit also added to the line-up.

As well as Professor Green, Scottish alt-rockers Daytime TV have also landed a main stage slot, while Parklands will see Sonique, ARXX, Rhythm of the 90s, Jimmy the Gent and Deco perform for the crowds.

The Calling Out stage - which plays host to up and coming talents from around the world - will feature the likes of Katy J Pearson, Connie Constance, Stone, Will Joseph Cook. Deadletter, CVC, Bandit, Overpass, Crystal Tides, Wunderhorse, Matilda Mann, Chinchilla, and Bedroom High Club, as well as a Saturday headline slot from Circa Waves.

News of the new additions came at the same time as organisers confirmed the day splits for each stage.

This year's headliners are Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms.

Nile - who last performed at the festival with CHIC in 2019 - previously said: "The last time we played Kendall Calling was epic and one of my favourite shows ever. We are excited to be back this year for more good times!"

Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Happy Mondays, Frank Turner, Example and more are also on the bill.

Festival Co-Founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: "After an absolutely stunning festival last year, we cannot wait to get back in those fields! With Kasabian, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Annie Mac - the line-up is looking absolutely stacked. All we need now is a bit of sun and we've got the perfect weekend!"

Tim Burgess - who is best known as the frontman of The Charlatans - is set to play a special solo set and his Tim Peaks Diner is poised to play host to some more secret sets.

He said: "Kendal Calling has always been a favourite of The Charlatans - and even more so as Tim Peaks has been there since 2012 and I've felt like part of the family. Looking forward to heading back there in July, got me a solo gig, some listening parties, a DJ set and maybe a couple of surprises too."

The festival returned last year after a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 edition featured headline performances from Supergrass, Stereophonics and Bastille.