Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares details of 'laidback' Jamaican wedding

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has opened up about her "laidback" Jamaican wedding.

During an interview on the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the Little Mix star finally divulged details about her wedding to soccer star Andre Gray in Jamaica earlier this month.

The 31-year-old gushed, "It was beautiful. Do you remember Jahmene (Douglas) from The X Factor? He sang as I walked down the aisle and I had a gospel choir as well, it was just absolutely stunning."

She continued, "Our first dance was Dvsn's The Line, proper slow, proper romantic, and then for the wedding breakfast we had curried chicken, fish - the food was really good."

"We were in Jamaica, so it was laidback, all a bit chill, so it ran an hour late and it was a little bit unorganised."

The British star noted that "a couple of things" didn't quite go to plan on the day and she had to remind herself to chill out.

"I just had to say to myself, 'You know what Leigh-Anne, it's fine, it's still beautiful everyone's having a good time, just chill,' but it was perfect - even though it wasn't!" she added.

The Don't Say Love singer began dating Andre in 2016 and they welcomed twins in August 2021. They have not revealed their babies' names or genders.

Leigh-Anne appeared on the radio show to promote her debut solo single, Don't Say Love, which was released on Friday.