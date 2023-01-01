NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock: ' I wanted the album to feel like an open letter' Newsdesk Share with :





Leigh-Anne Pinnock joined Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1 to talk about her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’. In an honest and upfront interview, the ex-Little Mix member opens up about her decision to pursue a career as a solo artist, life as a mother to twins and how they’ve impacted her songwriting. She also discusses what to expect from the sounds that have inspired her forthcoming debut album.



Leigh-Anne discusses how being a mum changed how she feels about the music she’s going to release…

Yeah, I think for me it's put everything into perspective. I don't worry about things as much. I think maybe before I would've been more nervous and more on edge about it all and worrying, because I'm I worrier. But actually, when I think about them, I'm like, "It's cool. It's okay. Just step back, you're good." It’s like, they are the priority. They are everything. "You are so good. You are so blessed. It's okay," sort of thing … But in terms of music, I feel like they changed the things I want to write about. I could write about them all day, because it's just this overwhelming, beautiful feeling of love that I just feel so blessed to be able to experience and have. And there's a song actually that is on the album, and we did it in Jamaica (writing camp), and it was Abby and Dyo and Progression. And it was the first day of the camp and I walked in and I was like, "Oh, what have you guys been working on?" And they played it to me and I cried, it's so beautiful. And it's about them, and I just ... Oh gosh. For me, it's still my favourite song ever. And I can't wait for people to hear it, it's beautiful.



Leigh-Anne discussing the significance of the period since Little Mix split up…

Do you know what, I've been the best ever. I think having the twins and just my whole perspective on everything has just changed. Family is what matters. They are the most important thing in my life and everything I do is for them. I guess, which makes this journey even more important because I want to show them ... I want them to just be proud. They will be anyway because of everything I've done in the group, but just look at their mum and think, "Whoa." You know? Just to have that sort of pride.



Leigh-Anne discusses why she decided to pursue a career as a solo artist…

I have to be working. I just have something in me. And it's annoying sometimes because I'm known for burning the candle at both ends. But yeah, I have to just be doing something. And I love to sing and I love to make music. And I feel like I wouldn't be complete if I didn't venture into this solo world. There's always been something in me, from a young girl, that's wanted this. And the group was the best thing that ever happened to me, because now I have all of that experience and I'll take all of that, everything that I've learned, into this next chapter. And I don't know if I would be able to do that without it.



Leigh-Anne on her twins feelings towards her solo music…

They sing what I think it's going to be my second single. They sing it. And I wish I could do the impression now, but I don't want to give it away. But it's so cute that they know it. Whenever it comes on, they're just jumping around and dancing, I'm like aah. It's so cute, man.



Leigh-Anne discussing the dance sound of her debut single ‘Don’t Say Love’ and the reaction so far…

Not as many as I thought (have said they’re surprised), because I feel like people are enjoying it. But I was really scared about that because there's so much expectation and people don't know what I'm going to come out with, where I'm going to go with it. And I was actually so scared. But I'm taking the fans on a journey for sure through my music. The album is music that has inspired me growing up. All the different genres that I've loved listening to reggae, R&B, Afrobeats, and a piano. There's just loads of these incredible genres that I've sort of merged or mixed, and I guess I have my stamp on it. But yeah, I don't want to do what people expect either.



Leigh-Anne opens up on songwriting as a solo artist…

It is scary actually, because I've been really open with it, and I did say I wanted the album to feel like an open letter and be really honest. And there's things that I talk about, my relationship and just talking about the shit. And for me, that's petrifying because when people will see us on Instagram you might think everything's perfect, and nothing is perfect, nothing. And I think what's truly made us strong is all the stuff that we've had to go through. So it's been, I guess, freeing to talk about it, but still I'm petrified for people to really know more deeper into my life, if that makes sense.

