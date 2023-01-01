NEWS Kylie joins with Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross to secure UK Top 10 singles across five consecutive decades Newsdesk Share with :





The Padamic continues as Kylie Minogue celebrates her first Top 10 single in 12 years, with Padam Padam jumping two (9).



Padam Padam is Kylie’s first track to reach the Top 10 since 2011 Taio Cruz and Travie McCoy collaboration Higher (8), and her first solo song to do so since 2010’s All The Lovers (3).



This means Kylie now ties with Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross as one of only four female solo artists to have achieved UK Top 10 singles across five consecutive decades.



At the top of the chart Dave and Central Cee sprint into a second week at Number 1.



After breaking Official Chart records last week, with Sprinter claiming the biggest streaming week of any rap song in UK chart history and 2023’s biggest opening week so far, the song celebrates a second week at the summit.



The pair also see gains for collaborative tracks Trojan Horse (up two to Number 12) and UK Rap (lifting three to Number 14); with both songs from their Split Decision EP netting new peaks.

Not far behind, though, are Stratford-born rapper J Hus and Canadian multihyphenate Drake with Who Told You. A new entry at Number 2, the track earns J Hus, born Momodou Lamin Jallow, a career-best and his fourth Top 10 single to date. Previously, J Hus saw similar success with 2017’s Did You See (9), 2019 Dave collaboration Disaster (8) and 2019 track Must Be (5). Who Told You also becomes Drake’s 13th UK Top 10 single.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Hackney dance outfit Rudimental claim their highest-charting single since 2018 with Dancing is Healing featuring Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, up two to a new peak (6).



As the UK experiences a heatwave, Dundee-born DJ Hannah Laing and vocalist RoRo leap nine to new highs with their summer-ready hit Good Love (13). Meanwhile, Jorja Smith breaks into the Top 20 with Little Things, lifting eight (20). The track becomes Jorja’s highest-charting single since 2019 Burna Boy collab Be Honest (9). Jonas Brothers’ slow-burning Waffle House also jumps eight to a new peak today (22).



This week’s second-highest new entry comes from Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson, whose new team-up 0800 HEAVEN debuts at Number 23.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Joel Corry says: “Straight in at Number 23 on the Official Chart, that’s such a big result! I didn’t expect it. I love this record, thanks so much to everyone for the support – it means the world.”



Sam Fender and Harry Styles reap the rewards of their respective UK live shows this week. Sam’s Seventeen Going Under returns to the Top 40 following his homecoming St James’ Park concert last weekend (29), while Harry Styles’ Love On Tour performances see Late Night Talking lift eight (30) and Satellite climb 16 (31).



Elsewhere, Kittitian artist Byron Messia claims a new career-best, with Talibans up three (34), as Anne-Marie and Shania Twain’s team-up UNHEALTHY also reaches a new peak, lifting 12 to break into the Top 40 for the first time (36).



And finally, as he secures his second Number 1 album with The Show, Niall Horan’s Heaven jumps 10 to return to the Top 40 this week (40).

