NEWS Niall Horan celebrates second Number 1 album with 'The Show' Newsdesk Share with :





Niall Horan nets his second solo Number 1 album with The Show this week.



The third studio LP from the Mullingar-born singer-songwriter follows his chart-topping 2021 release Heartbreak Weather and Number 3-peaking 2017 debut Flicker to reach the summit.



The Show also becomes the sixth chart-topping solo album by a One Direction alumnus. Previous Number 1 LPs came courtesy of ZAYN’s Mind of Mine (2016), Harry Styles’ self-titled debut (2017) and Harry’s House (2022), Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future (2022) and Niall’s Heartbreak Weather (2020).



The record also proves the most popular on wax this week, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, as well as selling the most physical copies in independent UK record shops, reaching the Official Record Store Chart summit.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Niall Horan says: “Huge news just in! I’ve just received my Official Number 1 Album Award for this week’s UK Number 1 album The Show.



“Thank you to so much to everyone who purchased [a copy]. This album means so much to me and I’m glad that you love it. I really wasn’t expecting this, I really appreciate it. Thank you so much, folks!”



McFly secure their seventh Top 10 album with Power to Play today (2). The seventh studio LP from Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, it joins 2004 debut Room on the 3rd Floor (1), 2005 release Wonderland (1), 2006 record Motion in the Ocean (6), 2007’s Greatest Hits compilation (4), 2008 LP Radio:Active (8) and 2020 album Young Dumb Thrills (2).



Manchester-formed rock outfit James net their 11th Top 10 LP with Be Opened by the Wonderful (3). Meanwhile, French alt-pop auteur Christine and the Queens claims his highest-charting record in five years with PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE (7). The artist, also known as Redcar, previously enjoyed Top 10 success with 2016 debut Chaleur humaine (2) and 2018 release Chris (3).



Vermont-born singer-songwriter Noah Kahan claims his first-ever Top 40 LP with Stick Season today (17). Meanwhile, London-born singer, songwriter, rapper and producer King Krule, real name Archy Ivan Marshall, celebrates his third Top 40 album with Space Heavy this week (14). The multihyphenate previously saw similar success with 2017’s The Ooz (23) and 2020 release Man Alive (12).



Following a 15-year hiatus, American hard rock quartet Extreme net their fourth Top 40 LP with Six (22), while Pink’s former Number 1 LP TRUSTFALL leaps 21 spots this week after her UK Summer Carnival Tour dates (33).



O Monolith earns Brighton post-punk group their second Top 40 album this week (34), also debuting inside the Top 5 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, as South London’s Youngs Teflon and Tony Boost claim respective firsts with collaborative work Purple Hearts (38).



Finally, a 40th anniversary reissue sees Tears for Fears’ debut LP The Hurting return to the Top 40 for the first time in as many years (25). The record originally topped the Official Albums Chart upon its release in 1983.



Search and buy tour tickets below right now through our trusted partner Ticketmaster.