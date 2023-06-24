Dionne Warwick cancels show due to 'medical incident'

Dionne Warwick has cancelled a show following a "medical incident".

The legendary 82-year-old singer has been forced to cancel her upcoming performance in Chicago, Illinois on 24 June after a "medical incident", according to TMZ.

On Thursday, ticketholders received an email telling them that the show was cancelled and they would receive a full refund.

"We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident," the email, obtained by TMZ, stated. "All ticket purchases will receive a refund. Thank you for your understanding."

The Walk on By singer reportedly told the outlet that she scrapped the concert on Thursday after she started having issues with one of her legs. However, she assured fans that she is already on the mend and simply needs to take the time off to rest up.

She said that she remained hopeful that she would be able to reschedule the Chicago show in the future.

According to her website, the That's What Friends Are For hitmaker has concerts scheduled for 22 and 23 June in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, respectively. However, the cancellation of these shows has yet to be publicly announced.