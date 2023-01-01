Alaina Scott dismisses rumour father Eminem missed her wedding

Alaina Scott has dismissed a rumour claiming her adoptive father Eminem missed her wedding.

Earlier this week, Alaina shared professional photographs from her wedding to Matt Moeller on 9 June and the Without Me rapper was noticeably absent from the snaps she shared on Instagram. This caused people to speculate that he missed her nuptials, but Alaina shut down the rumour on Thursday.

"My dad walked me down the aisle," Alaina confirmed to People. "He wasn't going to miss that."

She added, "None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I'm beyond blessed."

Alaina married her longtime boyfriend in a Great Gatsby-themed celebration with "an 80-ft long black and white chequered aisle" and her sister Hailie Jade served as her maid of honour.

The couple exchanged handwritten vows in front of their 125 guests at the Packard Proving Ground Historic Site in Shelby Township, Michigan.

"Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives," Alaina explained of the guest list. "We did something super untraditional and didn't allow many plus ones. This was important to us."

On planning the wedding, she recalled, "The grounds were the foundation of the wedding and what I built my vision around. Our wedding was something out of a movie."

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, legally adopted Alaina in the early 2000s. Her late biological mother, Dawn Scott, was the twin sister of the rapper's ex-wife Kim Mathers.