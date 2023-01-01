Haim hit back over claims Este is pretending to play bass

Haim have furiously denied claims bandmember Este is just pretending to play her instrument on stage.

The rock group - made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - saw red over a comment posted on Instagram on a video of them performing their track 'My Song 5' which sniped: "Is it just me or is that bassist just acting".

The band responded by commenting: "Lol, I can’t believe this s*** is still happening."

They then added a longer response on Haim's Instagram Stories, writing: "I’m so used to seeing this s*** on every f****** video of us playing ever. I’m so over it. Don’t ever say we don’t play our own f****** instruments."

It comes after the musician revealed they struggled to land a record deal when they first started out because very few people were willing to sign a female rock group.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Alana explained: "No one wanted to sign us. The amount of people who were like, ‘You’re never going to make it. Give up!'"

Danielle added: "People would say to us: 'You’ll never get a record deal. A girl rock band, unfortunately, is not something you see'. People used to say that s*** all the time. But we had such a crazy focus, plus we’re sisters – we’re like a wolf pack."

Alana then went on to add: "We’ve done so many things in our career, despite what people in the industry have said. Being told you’ll never sell out a venue, then you do. You’ll never headline a festival, and then we do. It fuels the fire.”

Haim have been on the road with Taylor Swift this year as part of her 'The Eras' tour and they have also been playing their own shows which includes a headline performance at the All Points East festival in London in August.

