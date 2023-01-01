Gavin Rossdale admits he and Gwen Stefani have 'opposing views' as parents

Gavin Rossdale admitted he and Gwen Stefani have “opposing views” when it comes to parenting.

The Bush lead vocalist appeared on Thursday’s episode of the Not So Hollywood podcast where he discussed co-parenting with his ex-wife.

When asked how the pair make co-parenting work, the musician explained that they “just parent” their three sons, rather than co-parent.

“I think you can go one of two ways – you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes – or you can just parent. And I think we just parent,” he told the podcast host.

“We’re really different people… I don’t think there’s much similarity in the way we bring them up but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose the pieces of those two lives they’d like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process,” the Glycerine singer continued.

The 57-year-old explained that he feels allowing his children to "make their own minds" is key.

"Because that's what's important is to give them a wide view of things and we definitely have some particularly opposing views so I think it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds as individuals."

“It’s just about I know that wherever they are, either house, they’re loved and supported, you know what I mean, and that’s really what it comes down to,” he added.

Gavin and Gwen married in 2002 but later got divorced in 2016. They share sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

Gwen is now married to country singer Blake Shelton.