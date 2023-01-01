Anitta parts ways with longtime manager

Anitta has parted ways with her manager Brandon Silverstein.

In a statement to Variety, the Envolver singer confirmed that she was no longer working with the founder and CEO of S10 Entertainment.

"Working with Brandon the past few years was a great journey," Anitta's statement read. "He will always be someone special to me."

She did not reveal whether she had hired a new manager.

Anitta signed a new deal with Universal's Republic Records in April, after she split with Warner Music after 11 years together and a big push to launch her in the U.S. with her 2022 album Versions of Me.

"After eleven years of successful partnership, we've agreed to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement at the time. "Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future."

The 30-year-old had publicly expressed her disappointment in the record label on social media before they parted ways.

The Brazilian singer also recently left the PR agency Imagine It Media.